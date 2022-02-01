Apple-Man is an indie film about a man who can control Apples but the whole thing is at risk of disappearing if Apple gets its way. That's according to director Vasyl Moskalenko who says Apple has opposed his "Apple-Man" trademark application.

The Kickstarter-backed movie has nothing to do with Apple, its computers, or its phones but that didn't stop Apple from sending Moskalenko a 467-page court filing, according to an iPhone In Canada report.

Here's how the movie describes itself: