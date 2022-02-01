What you need to know
- Apple has opposed the registration of a trademark application for an indie movie called Apple-Man.
- Apple-Man is nothing to do with Apple or its products.
- The director of the action-comedy is worried Apple might demand its deletion.
Apple-Man is an indie film about a man who can control Apples but the whole thing is at risk of disappearing if Apple gets its way. That's according to director Vasyl Moskalenko who says Apple has opposed his "Apple-Man" trademark application.
The Kickstarter-backed movie has nothing to do with Apple, its computers, or its phones but that didn't stop Apple from sending Moskalenko a 467-page court filing, according to an iPhone In Canada report.
Here's how the movie describes itself:
Apple-Man is an action comedy film, that pays homage to famous superhero sagas. The main character is a superhero Apple-Man who has a superpower to levitate apples. The film was crowdfunded through Kickstarter, with pledges reaching €101,717 (about US$120,000). The principal photography of Apple-Man was shot in Kyiv, in authentic Ukrainian locations, including Kyiv fortress.
But Apple has initiated trial proceedings over concerns that people might think the movie is "associated with, or approved, endorsed, or provided by Apple," despite there being no mention of it. And Moskalenko is worried that Apple might even demand that the movie be deleted, too.
"My movie is about apples, the fruits," Moskalenko said as he stressed the fact that his movie never mentions or references Apple, the company, or any of its products. "I'll have to spend almost all my Kickstarter money on litigation."
The indie movie maker told iPhone in Canada, "if my registration would be denied, there are no guarantees that Apple wouldn't demand to delete my film after its release."
While the trademark has already been approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (PTO), Apple wants that undone.
Moskalenko has written to Apple explaining the situation but it remains to be seen whether the result is the one he has been hoping for. Whatever happens here it's a safe bet that we won't be seeing Apple-MAn on Apple TV+ anytime soon.
Apple stops putting EarPods in iPhone boxes in France after law change
Apple has stopped putting EarPods in the boxes of new iPhones in France following a change in local laws.
Review: WaterField handcrafts the Bolt Sling bag for quality and durability
When you purchase a WaterField, you're making a long-term investment. This finely-made Bolt Sling is made with the best materials for long-lasting durability.
Review: Charge eight devices at once with this MagSafe charger from Anker
Ever wish your MagSafe charger could also charge up everything else you need? The Anker 637 Magnetic Desktop Charging Station does!
These ear hooks will keep your AirPods Pro firmly in place
AirPods Pro might fit better in more ears than standard AirPods, but that doesn't mean they couldn't use a little extra stability. Use these ear hooks to keep your AirPods Pro where they're supposed to be.