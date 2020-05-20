What you need to know
- "Mythic Quest" co-creators McElhenney and Ganz wanted to film an episode during the lockdown.
- They told Apple it would take 40 iPhones and 20 pairs of AirPods.
- They got what they needed and the whole thing was done and dusted in three weeks.
Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz, co-creators of the popular Apple TV+ show "Mythic Quest" have been speaking about what was needed to film a whole episode during a lockdown. The new episode, dubbed "Mythic Quest: Quarantine," will air May 22.
The pair were speaking to The Hollywood Reporter when they outlined the process that went into making the episode. And apparently, the whole thing took just three weeks to make and involved no fewer than 40 iPhones. Oh, and 20 pairs of AirPods.
McElhenney pitched the idea to his bosses at Apple, who were immediately on board. To pull it off, he told a team in Cupertino, California, that the production would need 40 new iPhones and 20 sets of earbuds later that week. "This was a Monday, and I said, 'If we have them by Friday, I think we could pull this off. Is that possible?'" he recounts by phone. "There was a rep on the call who didn't skip a beat. She said, 'I already have them tracked down. They're in L.A. and I can have them to you by this afternoon.'"
If you're worried that the new half-hour episode is just going to be a marketing ad for Apple's tech, fear not. There's a storyline going on here as well and it plays into the existing character profiles that we got to know in the first season of the show.
The half-hour, McElhenney reasoned, would need to lean into the moment, with the fictional team behind the biggest multiplayer video game suddenly forced to live and work in quarantine. With co-creator Megan Ganz and executive producer/star David Hornsby (David) as co-writers, the episode would feature a mix of relatable pandemic plotlines, including Charlotte Nicdao's Poppy struggling with forced solitude and F. Murray Abraham's C.W. struggling with teleconferencing technology
Be sure to read the full interview for the rundown of how it all went down. Then wait for May 22 to roll around!
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple's 2020 Pride faces are now available and here's how to find them
Apple's Pride celebration rainbow designed watch faces are now available in watchOS 6.2.5.
Apple releases iPadOS 13.5
Apple has released iPadOS 13.4, which fixes some bugs which have cropped up with iOS 13.4, including one that affected FaceTime calls with older devices.
First images of four new Powerbeats Pro colors appear online, launch June
Four new Powerbeats Pro colors appeared on Weibo last week. And now we have photos, too.
Every Nintendo Labo kit you can buy today
There's more to do with Nintendo Labo than you realize! Here are all the kits you can get.