Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz, co-creators of the popular Apple TV+ show "Mythic Quest" have been speaking about what was needed to film a whole episode during a lockdown. The new episode, dubbed "Mythic Quest: Quarantine," will air May 22.

The pair were speaking to The Hollywood Reporter when they outlined the process that went into making the episode. And apparently, the whole thing took just three weeks to make and involved no fewer than 40 iPhones. Oh, and 20 pairs of AirPods.

McElhenney pitched the idea to his bosses at Apple, who were immediately on board. To pull it off, he told a team in Cupertino, California, that the production would need 40 new iPhones and 20 sets of earbuds later that week. "This was a Monday, and I said, 'If we have them by Friday, I think we could pull this off. Is that possible?'" he recounts by phone. "There was a rep on the call who didn't skip a beat. She said, 'I already have them tracked down. They're in L.A. and I can have them to you by this afternoon.'"

If you're worried that the new half-hour episode is just going to be a marketing ad for Apple's tech, fear not. There's a storyline going on here as well and it plays into the existing character profiles that we got to know in the first season of the show.

The half-hour, McElhenney reasoned, would need to lean into the moment, with the fictional team behind the biggest multiplayer video game suddenly forced to live and work in quarantine. With co-creator Megan Ganz and executive producer/star David Hornsby (David) as co-writers, the episode would feature a mix of relatable pandemic plotlines, including Charlotte Nicdao's Poppy struggling with forced solitude and F. Murray Abraham's C.W. struggling with teleconferencing technology

Be sure to read the full interview for the rundown of how it all went down. Then wait for May 22 to roll around!