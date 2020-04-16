Most (if not all) of us have seen the baren state of store shelves and online electronics stores over the past few weeks. With this whole social distancing situation, the demand for entertainment has gone sky-high, especially with the popularity of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Unfortunately, this also means that the Nintendo Switch consoles that were so plentiful just a few weeks back are now almost impossible to find unless you're really patient. Because of this, some people have decided to collect all the necessary parts and then build a Nintendo Switch themselves. However, is this something that the average consumer should attempt? I could drag out the answer, but honestly, for the most part, the answer is no. Unless you're already comfortable taking technology apart and are confident in making minute repairs to electronics, building a Nintendo Switch is not a good idea. If you want to see whether or not you personally should attempt building a Nintendo Switch, keep reading. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more Should I attempt to build a Nintendo Switch from spare parts?

Recently, Sarbaaz37 on Imgur posted great step-by-step instructions for building a Nintendo Switch. They list all of the parts you need along with how much you can purchase them for and then proceeds to explain how they went about building the console. According to his guide, purchasing all the necessary parts off of eBay will run you between $175 and $400, depending on the offers found. While this can be more expensive than purchasing a $300 Switch from Amazon (if you're lucky enough to find one), it's a lot cheaper than purchasing a console from price gougers. If this guide is so comprehensive, then why do we advise most people against building their own Nintendo Switch from spare parts? With this many different components, it's easy to make mistakes — and costly ones at that. If you aren't already familiar with taking apart and repairing electronics then you might accidentally break one of the connectors or piece things together incorrectly. This could just end up being a huge source of frustration and a waste of money for anyone that isn't confident with technology.

Source: Rebecca Spear / iMore