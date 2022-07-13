My house is home to two cats, a dog, and a parade of foster kittens who all love to make messes. Before I started using robot vacuums, piles of fur gathered in clumps around my rooms and kitty litter lay sprinkled like confetti all around my cat boxes. But no more! In my time testing, robot vacuums, I've come to absolutely love Roborock's products. Thankfully, one of the company's best vacuums, the Roborocks S7+ with Auto-Empty Station, is currently on sale for 25% off. But hurry. The sale ends in just a few hours.
If you have a busy home that needs cleaning, the Roborock S7+ will be the perfect choice for you. It always cleans in tidy lines, works with your phone to set up schedules, auto-empties its dustbin so you don't have to empty it yourself each day, and offers excellent suction to keep your floors clean. Grab one while this Prime Day deal is still available.
Get rid of fur and pet messes with the Roborock S7+ with Auto-Empty Station
Roborock has some of the very best robot vacuums on the market. Start using it in your home and you'll see an obvious difference as it cleans up after your children and pets.
Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum with Auto-Empty Dock | Now $710 was $950
This robot vacuum always cleans in tidy rows and has excellent suction to pick up debris, leaving your floors spotless. It's an especially great choice for people with pets since it can auto-empty its dustbin. My own S7+ does a great job picking up fur, kitty litter, and kibble. Not having to empty it every single day is definitely a convenience I don't want to do without.
The Roborock S7+ can easily be controlled from your iPhone or Android phone. Just set up a profile and let it run so it can map your home. Once the mapping process is done, you can set cleaning schedules, determine no-go zones, tell it to clean a specific room, adjust suction settings, and much more. It's incredibly convenient to use.
