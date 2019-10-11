The vulnerability resided in the Bonjour component that both iTunes and iCloud for Windows relies on, according to a blog post. The bug is known as an unquoted service path, which as its name suggests, happens when a developer forgets to surround a file path with quotation marks. When the bug is in a trusted program—such as one digitally signed by a well-known developer like Apple—attackers can exploit the flaw to make the program execute code that AV protection might otherwise flag as suspicious.

In August, Morphisec found attackers were exploiting the vulnerability to install ransomware called BitPaymer on the computers of an unidentified company in the automotive industry. The exploit allowed the attackers to execute a malicious file called "Program," which presumably was already on the target's network.

Gorelik said that Morphisec "immediately" notified Apple of the active exploit upon finding it in August. On Monday, Apple patched the vulnerability in both iTunes 12.10.1 for Windows and iCloud for Windows 7.14. Windows users who have either application installed should ensure the automatic updates worked as they're supposed to. In an email, Gorelik said his company has reported additional vulnerabilities that Apple has yet to patch. Apple representatives didn't respond to an email seeking comment for this post.