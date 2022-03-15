What you need to know
- Apple released its new spring software updates this week.
- Jamf is already offering same-day support for customers of its Enterprise Management programs.
- It means they can install the updates straight away.
Jamf has today confirmed it is offering same-day support for all of Apple's spring software updates.
On Monday Apple rolled out iOS 15.4, as well as iPadOS 15.4, tvOS 15.4, and macOS 12.3. From Jamf:
Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it is prepared to support Apple's iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, tvOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3, which became available this week. Jamf continues to offer same-day support, which allows customers to upgrade to the latest operating system the day it's available. Through extensive testing in Apple's beta releases, Jamf ensures compatibility for all of Apple's spring releases across its solution portfolio.
Jamf says that its same-day support means customers can access new features on their devices immediately without compromising on security while minimizing downtime and keeping integration intact.
iOS 15.4 gives users on all of Apple's best iPhones including the iPhone 13 the option to unlock their iPhone while wearing a mask without any additional hardware, there are also new emojis and new Tap to Pay on iPhone that lets you turn your NFC-compatible iPhone into a payment terminal that can accept money through Apple Pay. Apple is also adding new anti-stalking features for its AirTags, and more.
