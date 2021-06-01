Jamf today announced a new public preview of a Single Login workflow designed to make it easier for remote administrators to set up and wipe multi-user devices.

The new Single Login workflow is an addition to the existing Jamf Setup and Jamf Reset apps that can be downloaded from the App Store.

Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced public preview of a new Single Login workflow supported by Jamf Setup and Jamf Reset to simplify and secure shared-device deployments. With this new release, a user's cloud identity credentials can be used to instantly provision and de-provision an iOS or iPadOS device for their individual needs - all while supporting a native single sign-on workflow, wirelessly and without needing IT to touch the device.

Jamf says the idea is that users of shared iPhones and iPads will be able to use them as if they were their own standalone devices. That's being made possible thanks to a few things, with the aim being to:

Streamline the End User Workflow - Jamf Setup and Jamf Reset with Single Login equip frontline workers with a simple way to start and end their use of a shared device - without complex technology or IT support. The workflow enhances device personalization for the duration of use while upholding security standards by only permitting authorized users to access device resources.

Deliver Native Cross-App Single Sign-On - This new workflow enables a user to access a suite of apps with a single login on a company-owned shared iOS device. Users are no longer burdened by repetitive manual password entry, improving end-user experience and ease of access to frontline productivity tools.

Enhance Security and Management - Jamf Setup and Jamf Reset with Single Login benefits the end user while also streamlining security and management of company devices for IT teams. The workflow allows for device assignments to be audited by IT for security and inventory management, to easily see which user is assigned to a device from the admin console or through automated reporting.

Simplify Device Transitions - With Jamf Reset, once the user finishes with the device, they can quickly remove their footprint from the device to ensure it is readied for the following user within seconds. The user's role-based configuration and app settings are then cleared from the shared iOS device.

You can learn all about what Jamf has planned, and the requirement for it to work, in the announcement press release.

The best iPad for multi-user support is likely to be the new 12-inch iPad Pro, thanks in part to its built-in 16GB of RAM. Want to get started? Bag yourself a new tablet by checking out our collection of the best iPad Pro deals right now.