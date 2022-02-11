The NPD group shared the latest results for January 2022 on Friday. Mat Piscatella, a senior analyst for NPD, broke down the month's results via Twitter.

In terms of consoles sold, the PS5 took first place in both units and dollar sales, followed by Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. This follows the December 2021 NPD results, which saw the PS5 and Nintendo Switch tied in dollar sales. As for games, Pokémon Legends: Arceus was the bestselling game of the month, followed by Call of Duty: Vanguard and Monster Hunter Rise in second and third place, respectively.

January 2022 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus* Call of Duty: Vanguard Monster Hunter Rise Madden NFL 22 God of War (2018) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Rainbow Six Extraction Battlefield 2042 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Far Cry 6 Minecraft NBA 2K22* Mario Party Superstars* Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Forza Horizon 5 Halo Infinite Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

*Digital sales not included

That's all for this month's report!