What you need to know
- The NPD group shared the results for January 2022.
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus was the bestselling game of the month in the U.S.
- The PS5 was the bestselling console of the month, followed by the Xbox Series X|S.
The NPD group shared the latest results for January 2022 on Friday. Mat Piscatella, a senior analyst for NPD, broke down the month's results via Twitter.
In terms of consoles sold, the PS5 took first place in both units and dollar sales, followed by Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. This follows the December 2021 NPD results, which saw the PS5 and Nintendo Switch tied in dollar sales. As for games, Pokémon Legends: Arceus was the bestselling game of the month, followed by Call of Duty: Vanguard and Monster Hunter Rise in second and third place, respectively.
January 2022 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus*
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Madden NFL 22
- God of War (2018)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- FIFA 22
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
- Rainbow Six Extraction
- Battlefield 2042
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
- Far Cry 6
- Minecraft
- NBA 2K22*
- Mario Party Superstars*
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- *Digital sales not included
That's all for this month's report!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Kingdom Hearts Cloud Version on Switch is choppy and frustrating
The entire Kingdom Hearts collection is available on Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming. But how well do these games actually run?
Is Twitter down? It definitely isn't looking too great!
Twitter is down for a ton of people right now!
Here's 3 reasons why I'll miss the notch if Apple gets rid of it
Since its inception, the iPhone notch has been the subject of much discussion. But as the end of the notch era seems to be in sight, I can't help but realize there are reasons I will actually miss the damn thing.
Protect your new Nintendo Switch OLED with these cases
Grab one of the very best cases to keep your Nintendo Switch OLED model protected. Some even come in awesome Nintendo designs!