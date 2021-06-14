What you need to know
- Apple and Google are being investigated over potential antitrust issues in Japan.
- Discussions will decide whether businesses in Japan are treated fairly by the two American companies.
Both Apple and Google could find themselves on the wrong end of antitrust regulations in Japan, if local reports are accurate.
Initially reported by Nikkei and then picked up by The Japan Times before being spied by 9to5Mac, the story goes that the Japanese government is looking into the way both Apple and Google deal with local companies, including smartphone makers and those who produce computers and smart speakers. However, the initial report by Nikkei doesn't explain where its information came from.
The government will start investigating how Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google deal with Japanese smartphone makers, which could lead to the tightening of antitrust regulations, the Nikkei newspaper reported Sunday, without saying where it got the information.
A government panel, which consists of officials, bureaucrats and external experts, will kick off the discussion this month as Apple's iOS and Google's Android software stands at more than 90% of the Japanese smartphone market, the paper said. The probe will include input from executives from domestic smartphone handset-makers as well as manufacturers of smart speakers and personal computers.
It's thought that the Japanese government could decide to impose regulations on Apple and Google based on the outcome of the discussions. It isn't clear exactly what those discussions will look into, beyond the rather vague issue of the way the two companies deal with those from Japan. No specific accusations appear to have been made or, at least, none have been made public.
Japan isn't the first to look into Apple and Google in this regard and it's highly unlikely to be the last. The EU is currently looking into whether Apple Pay is an issue, for example.
Regardless of how local authorities see it, the iPhone 12 is arguably the best phone on the market for most people right now. Be sure to check our list of the best iPhone 12 deals before making a purchase.
Review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds sound pretty great
Sennheiser's MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds have just about every feature you might expect from premium earbuds, including Active Noise Cancellation, Transparent Hearing, adjustable equalizers, Hi-Fi sound, voice assistant support, customizable controls, and more.
Beats Studio Buds leak again – this time on the Best Buy home page
The Beats Studio Buds will be old news by the time they're actually announced. They just leaked again.
Review: ZAGG Pro Keys with Trackpad brings your iPad closer to a laptop
For those of us who would like to use the iPad like a laptop, a good keyboard case is a must. This one has a trackpad, which gets you as close as possible to the laptop experience on an iPad.
Put your home's lighting on autopilot with HomeKit Adaptive Lighting
HomeKit Adaptive Lighting-enabled accessories automatically tune your home's lighting throughout the course of the day. Put your home's lighting on autopilot with these HomeKit Adaptive Lighting accessories.