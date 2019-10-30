Apple TV+'s answer to Game of Thrones, See will reportedly return for a second season.

And although audiences are yet to see the first episodes of the show – which takes place in a dystopian world long after humanity's societal collapse – its stars have already suggested they'll be returning for a second run.

Boasting an impressive cast with Aquaman's Jason Momoa at the helm, an intriguing and original premise (all of humanity has been blind for centuries) and a mega-budget rivalling that of Game of Thrones, it's clear that bosses at the brand-new streaming service have high hopes for the series.

Alfre Woodard is quoted as saying "Trust me, we've spent the money, we're definitely going back for season two." Jason Momoa was certainly less forward about the prospect of a second season, reportedly saying:

"It's not official," he said. "Well, you didn't hear it from me…"

In the interview Momoa also reflected on the challenge and rewards of playing a paternal role in the film. He also said:

"I've never had more breakthrough moments in anything I've ever done than in this show."

The apparent confirmation of a second season of See comes just 2 days before the first season will air on Apple TV+ on 1 November. Despite the hype, initial reviews of See were mixed to say the least. You can check out the round up of all the reviews here

Apple TV+ will be available on iPhone, iPod, iPad, Mac and Apple TV as well as at tv.apple.com. Or if you buy one of those products you'll get a year's subscription free. Earlier today it was announced that subscribers to Apple Music's student service will get Apple TV+ absolutely free.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.