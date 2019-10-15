Jason Sudeikis will be bringing all-American Football coach Ted Lasso to Apple TV+, according to a report from Variety . The report states:

Variety has learned that Apple TV Plus has given a series order to "Ted Lasso," on which Sudeikis will star in addition to writing and executive producing. In the series, Sudeikis plays Lasso, an idealistic all-American football coach hired to manage an English football club despite having no soccer coaching experience at all. This marks Sudeikis' first regular onscreen television role since he left "Saturday Night Live" in 2013. He previously voiced the main character in the Fox live-action/animation hybrid series "Son of Zorn" in 2016.

