Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" has been one of the more well-received offerings from the streaming service's debut year. One of the show's stars, Jenifer Aniston, has been speaking with "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow about working on the show and how her character dealt with the themes it brought to the fore.

Possible spoilers ahead!

Season one of "The Morning Show" saw Aniston's character, Alex Levy, come to terms with the firing of her on-air partner over his sexual misconduct. This brings co-star Reese Witherspoon into the fray as the pair work to deal with the situation within a TV studio that is less than diverse. Especially at the top.

Aniston explained how she dealt with the season finale which saw her character have a "breakdown" over the events leading up to it.

"It was just a boiling point, and I think it was just all of the years," Aniston said. "And then Hannah's death [Gugu Mbatha-Raw] happened, and then all of it kind of boiled and it just exploded, and it happened right when we were on air. I think I did sort of float out of my body and I didn't give a shit. It was a little bit like, I'm mad as hell, and I'm not going to take it anymore," Aniston said, referencing the famous line performed by Peter Finch in 1976's "Network."

Aniston went on to liken the show to stories she's heard throughout her own career in Hollywood.

Aniston continued: "I think it's also something about being this age, and having heard these stories over and over, over the last few years — there is such a rage that we as women are carrying, and hearing what so many women walked through and had to deal with."

This discussion was part of a larger Variety video and it is well worth a watch if you're at all interested in "Friends", "The Morning Show," or the two actors.