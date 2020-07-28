Jennifer Aniston has been nominated for a dramatic Emmy for the first time thanks to her role on "The Morning Show". This is the first time she's been in line for an Emmy that isn't based on her comedy work, according to Variety. (You can see the full list of 72nd annual Emmy Award nominees at WhatToWatch.com.)

Aniston previously won awards for her role in "Friends".

Aniston's prior Emmy attention, including her one win to date, was all in the comedy genre. She saw two consecutive noms in 2000 and 2001 for supporting comedy actress for her role as Rachel Green on NBC's modern classic sitcom "Friends" and then picked up three more consecutive noms for that role in the lead category, starting in 2002. (2002 also marked her first and only Emmy win to date.) Her most recent Emmy nom comes in the guest comedy actress for her turn as an old friend of Liz Lemon's (Tina Fey) on "30 Rock" in 2009.

This is another potential win for Apple TV+ after it recently picked up a pair of Emmys for "Ghostwriter" and "Peanuts in Space".

"The Morning Show" explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, "The Morning Show" is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.

Aniston isn't on her own, either. There are nominations for many Apple TV+ shows over on the Emmy website. "Central Park", "Defending Jacob", "The Elephant Queen", and "The Beastie Boys Story" also saw nominations.