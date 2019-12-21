Apple Arcade enables new and different kinds of gaming experiences – but that's not always a good thing. At least a few of its titles (looking at you, Down in Bermuda and Operator 41) don't so much finish as just stop, leaving you hanging just as you're getting the hang of them. That's less infuriating than it might be since your cheap monthly fee includes a pile of other games to play, but it's still a letdown. Jenny LeClue: Detectivú, unfortunately, joins that club, with truly superb writing and beautiful visuals that ultimately smash headfirst into the brick wall of its halfhearted non-ending.

The Peril of the Pernicious Publisher Arthur Finkelstein has a problem. Sales for his cozy, long-running series of mysteries involving kid detective Jenny LeClue have cratered. Finkelstein's affection for his characters means Jenny and her friends in the happy little town of Arthurton never face real peril or stakes. Now his publisher's issued an ultimatum: Give Jenny a true challenge, with actual death and danger, or they'll pull the plug on her for good.

Before long, a beloved figure in Jenny's life has met a grisly, baffling end; her mom's been arrested as the chief suspect; and Jenny's on the run trying to uncover the connections between the murder, Arthurton's mysterious blackouts, a long-ago mine disaster, and the tragic death of her own father. You'll switch back and forth between Finkelstein and Jenny as the game progresses, helping the author strike the right balance between his own impulse to keep Jenny safe, and the darker story he needs to tell to keep her series alive. This metafictional aspect adds a lot of clever wit to the game, especially when headstrong and adventurous Jenny starts to argue with her overly protective author. The Conundrum of the Complicated Characters I can't emphasize enough how unexpectedly great this game's writing is. The terrific plot shifts slowly from Jenny's usual peachy-keen sleuthing into truly weird, eerie, and fascinating territory. The story manages to stay family-friendly without pulling any punches, as Jenny uncovers stark tragedy both in her own life and her hometown's history. (The game draws attention to the "twin peaks" that loom over Arthurton, and includes a brain-fried conspiracy theorist who resembles a gone-to-seed Fox Mulder, in case you were wondering about its influences.) Jenny LeClue also frequently looks amazing, with vivid colors, tons of clever background details, and heaps of ominous, autumnal atmosphere. The animation, simple but expressive, gets a big assist from clever lighting, evocative sound design, and a camera that cinematically zooms in and out to highlight details or let you drink in the scale of Jenny's beautiful surroundings.