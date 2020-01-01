Jimmy Iovine, the former owner of Interscope Records and executive of Apple Music, recently sat down with the New York Times to talk about his journey from music to tech, and the challenges that the industry will face in the future.

When asked about why he left Interscope Records and sold Beats to Apple, Iovine said that he says the need for the tech and music industry to come together, and he wanted to play a roll in making that work.