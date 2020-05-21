Today, Apple announced that "Little Voice", an anticipated series from director J.J. Abrams and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 10th.

"Apple today unveiled a first look at "Little Voice," a fresh, intensely romantic tale from the award-winning team of J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson that will premiere globally on Apple TV+, alongside a slate of acclaimed original series and films, on Friday, July 10. Apple TV+ also revealed the first-look image for the highly anticipated series."

"Little Voice" follows Bess King, who is played by Brittany O'Grady, in her journey as an artist in New York trying to achieve her dreams. Apple says the story is about "finding your authentic voice — and the courage to use it."

"A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York starring Brittany O'Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper, "Little Voice" follows Bess King (O'Grady), a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love and complicated family issues. Featuring original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee Sara Bareilles, this is a story about finding your authentic voice — and the courage to use it."

The series is produced by Bad Robot Productions, which Abram's owns, and is executive produced by Abrams, Bareilles, and Jessie Nelson, who wrote and directed the first episode of the show.

"Little Voice" is produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. J.J. Abrams ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Star Trek," "Lost"), Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson ("I Am Sam," "Stepmom," "Waitress") and Ben Stephenson ("Westworld") are executive producers. Nelson also wrote and directed the first episode."

You can read the full press release on the Apple TV+ Newsroom.