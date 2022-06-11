For years, journalist and self-proclaimed "raconteur" John Gruber has hosted a live version of his podcast "The Talk Show" at WWDC, Apple's annual developer conference.

While the show has had to be recorded virtually for the last two years, the show returned to a live version this year and was actually hosted at Apple's new Developer Center at Apple Park, the company's corporate campus in Cupertino, California.

For this year's show, Apple executives Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak joined the host to talk about the event, SwiftUI, CarPlay, Stage Manager, and more. The conversation was wide-ranging and fun, with the usual amounts of references to the situations that the company enjoys putting Federighi in for its keynote videos.

You can watch "The Talk Show Live From WWDC 2022" on YouTube below: