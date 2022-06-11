What you need to know
- John Gruber hosted The Talk Show live from WWDC 2022 this week.
- Apple executives Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak joined Gruber for the show.
- The group talked about the event, SwiftUI, Stage Manager, CarPlay, and more.
For years, journalist and self-proclaimed "raconteur" John Gruber has hosted a live version of his podcast "The Talk Show" at WWDC, Apple's annual developer conference.
While the show has had to be recorded virtually for the last two years, the show returned to a live version this year and was actually hosted at Apple's new Developer Center at Apple Park, the company's corporate campus in Cupertino, California.
For this year's show, Apple executives Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak joined the host to talk about the event, SwiftUI, CarPlay, Stage Manager, and more. The conversation was wide-ranging and fun, with the usual amounts of references to the situations that the company enjoys putting Federighi in for its keynote videos.
You can watch "The Talk Show Live From WWDC 2022" on YouTube below:
The interview has not yet been uploaded as an episode to The Talk Show podcast. Once it is, you can find it on Apple Podcasts below:
Apple made a ton of announcements at WWDC 2022 including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS Ventura. The company also unveiled the new MacBook Air with a new design, larger display, MagSafe, an upgraded camera system, and the M2 processor.
All of Apple's latest software is available as a developer beta now with a public beta scheduled to be released next month. The new MacBook Air is also scheduled to release in July.
