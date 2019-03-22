I asked Jony Ive, Apple's chief design officer, why he thought the AirPods at first left everyone looking like a puppy staring at a butterfly.

"I think this was common on the initial reaction to the AirPods—it's a reaction based on an academic understanding of them, rather than a practical daily understanding of them," said Ive. "What we tend to focus on are those attributes that are easy to talk about, and just because we talk about them doesn't mean that they're the important attributes. All that means is they're the ones that are easy to talk about."