Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the top-selling games across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for worldwide sales, it does provide a good snapshot of one of the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, an analyst for NPD, has shared the results for July 2019. For this month, data was tracked from July 7 through August 3, 2019.

For the month of July, Fire Emblem: Three Houses was the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch and was #2 for the month overall. Nintendo had six games in the top ten for the month, with Super Mario Maker 2 at #3, Marvel: Ultimate Alliance: The Black Order at #4, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at #7, Mario Kart 8 at #9 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at #10. With the Nintendo Switch also the best-selling console for the month, it's safe to say Nintendo had a good month.

Here are the numbers for the July 2019 NPD results:

Total: $762 million, very slightly up year-over-year

Video games hardware: $169 million, down 22% year-over-year

PC & video games software: $340 million, up 34% year-over-year

Accessories and game cards: $254 million, down 12% year-over-year

Here are the July 2019 game sales rankings (based on dollar sales, not units):

Madden NFL 20** Fire Emblem: Three Houses* Super Mario Maker 2* Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order* Minecraft*** Grand Theft Auto V Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Mortal Kombat 11 Mario Kart 8* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Marvel's Spider-Man Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII** Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled Red Dead Redemption II Tom Clancy's The Division 2** MLB 19: The Show New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* NBA 2K19 Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

*Does not include digital sales

**Does not include PC digital sales

***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Here are the best-selling games of July 2019 by platform:

PlayStation 4:

Madden NFL 20 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Marvel's Spider-Man MLB 19: The Show Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Mortal Kombat 11 Days Gone Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled Red Dead Redemption II

Xbox One:

Madden NFL 20 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Forza Horizon 4 Red Dead Redemption II Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege Mortal Kombat 11 Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Nintendo Switch:

Fire Emblem: Three Houses* Super Mario Maker 2* Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Mario Kart 8* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Super Mario Party* Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee* Super Mario Odyssey*

Here are the best-selling games of 2019 year-to-date:

Mortal Kombat 11 Kingdom Hearts III Tom Clancy's The Division 2** Anthem** Resident Evil 2 2019 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Red Dead Redemption II Madden NFL 20** Days Gone MLB 19: The Show

That's all for the breakdown of this month's numbers. For more information, you can consult Mat Piscatella's thread right here.