Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the best-selling games, game consoles and accessories across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for total worldwide sales, it does provide a nice look at one of the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, a fantastic analyst for NPD, has shared the results for June 2020.

We already knew that The Last of Us Part 2 had sold over 4 million copies in its first three days, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn it was the best-selling game of June 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is staying strong at the #3 spot, while Ring Fit Adventure leaped up to the $7 position. On the hardware front, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console of the month.

Like always, remember that NPD is based on dollar sales, not units sold.

Here are the June 2020 results:

Total sales: $1.2 billion, up 26% year-over-year.

PC and video games software: $540 million, up 49% year-over-year.

Video games hardware: $191 million, down 17% year-over-year

Video game accessories and game cards: $417 million, up 29% year-over-year.

June 2020 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

The Last of Us Part 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Grand Theft Auto V Mortal Kombat 11 Red Dead Redemption 2 Ring Fit Adventure NBA 2K20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Minecraft Dungeons* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Borderlands 3 Need for Speed Heat P4G: Persona 4 Golden Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Assassin's Creed Odyssey

*Does not include digital Nintendo eShop sales

**Does not include Steam sales

***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but not other digital sales.

Here are the best-selling games of June 2020 by platform:

PlayStation 4

The Last of Us Part 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Mortal Kombat 11 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition MLB: The Show 20 NBA 2K20 Marvel's Spider-Man Red Dead Redemption 2 Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Xbox One

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Mortal Kombat 11 Minecraft Dungeons Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Call of Duty: Black Ops III Minecraft: Xbox One Edition Forza Horizon 4 NBA 2K20

Nintendo Switch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Ring Fit Adventure Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition* Just Dance 2020 Pokémon Sword* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* The Outer Worlds

Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S. so far:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons* The Last of Us Part 2 Final Fantasy 7 Remake Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K20 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot MLB: The Show 20 Resident Evil 3 Maddden NFL 20

That's all we've got for this particular month. For a more in-depth look, you can consult Mat Piscatella's thread right here. If you'd like details on last month's NPD breakdown, you can find that right here.