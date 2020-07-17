Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the best-selling games, game consoles and accessories across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for total worldwide sales, it does provide a nice look at one of the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, a fantastic analyst for NPD, has shared the results for June 2020.
We already knew that The Last of Us Part 2 had sold over 4 million copies in its first three days, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn it was the best-selling game of June 2020.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is staying strong at the #3 spot, while Ring Fit Adventure leaped up to the $7 position. On the hardware front, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console of the month.
Like always, remember that NPD is based on dollar sales, not units sold.
Here are the June 2020 results:
- Total sales: $1.2 billion, up 26% year-over-year.
- PC and video games software: $540 million, up 49% year-over-year.
- Video games hardware: $191 million, down 17% year-over-year
- Video game accessories and game cards: $417 million, up 29% year-over-year.
June 2020 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Ring Fit Adventure
- NBA 2K20
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
- Minecraft Dungeons*
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Borderlands 3
- Need for Speed Heat
- P4G: Persona 4 Golden
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- *Does not include digital Nintendo eShop sales
- **Does not include Steam sales
- ***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but not other digital sales.
Here are the best-selling games of June 2020 by platform:
PlayStation 4
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
- MLB: The Show 20
- NBA 2K20
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Xbox One
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
- Forza Horizon 4
- NBA 2K20
Nintendo Switch
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Mario Kart 8: Deluxe*
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition*
- Just Dance 2020
- Pokémon Sword*
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
- The Outer Worlds
Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S. so far:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K20
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- MLB: The Show 20
- Resident Evil 3
- Maddden NFL 20
That's all we've got for this particular month. For a more in-depth look, you can consult Mat Piscatella's thread right here. If you'd like details on last month's NPD breakdown, you can find that right here.
Plenty to do
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Create your ideal island
Fly off to a deserted island and then harvest, craft, and befriend your way into turning it into the perfect get-a-way location. There are plenty of new features and events to excite new and veteran fans alike.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple doubles trade-in value of select Android devices for a limited time
Apple has quietly upped the trade-in price of several Android smartphones for a limited time, doubling the value of some handsets.
Apple and Google collaborating with China, says AG Barr
U.S. Attorney General Barr has criticized U.S. tech companies for becoming "pawns of Chinese influence."
Apple Sanlitun, Apple's newest store in China, is opening today
Apple has announced that its newest retail store, Apple Sanlitun in Bejing, is opening to customers in the area later today.
Every Joy-Con controller color plus some customization options!
They probably weren't available at first, but nowadays you can find Joy-Cons in every color under the rainbow.