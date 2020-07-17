Animal Crossing New Horizons Swimming LaughterSource: iMore

Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the best-selling games, game consoles and accessories across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for total worldwide sales, it does provide a nice look at one of the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, a fantastic analyst for NPD, has shared the results for June 2020.

We already knew that The Last of Us Part 2 had sold over 4 million copies in its first three days, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn it was the best-selling game of June 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is staying strong at the #3 spot, while Ring Fit Adventure leaped up to the $7 position. On the hardware front, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console of the month.

Like always, remember that NPD is based on dollar sales, not units sold.

Here are the June 2020 results:

  • Total sales: $1.2 billion, up 26% year-over-year.
  • PC and video games software: $540 million, up 49% year-over-year.
  • Video games hardware: $191 million, down 17% year-over-year
  • Video game accessories and game cards: $417 million, up 29% year-over-year.

June 2020 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

  1. The Last of Us Part 2
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Mortal Kombat 11
  6. Red Dead Redemption 2
  7. Ring Fit Adventure
  8. NBA 2K20
  9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
  10. Minecraft Dungeons*
  11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
  12. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  13. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
  14. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  15. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  16. Borderlands 3
  17. Need for Speed Heat
  18. P4G: Persona 4 Golden
  19. Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated
  20. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • *Does not include digital Nintendo eShop sales
  • **Does not include Steam sales
  • ***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but not other digital sales.

Here are the best-selling games of June 2020 by platform:

PlayStation 4

  1. The Last of Us Part 2
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Mortal Kombat 11
  5. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
  6. MLB: The Show 20
  7. NBA 2K20
  8. Marvel's Spider-Man
  9. Red Dead Redemption 2
  10. Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Xbox One

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Mortal Kombat 11
  4. Minecraft Dungeons
  5. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  6. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  8. Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
  9. Forza Horizon 4
  10. NBA 2K20

Nintendo Switch

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
  2. Ring Fit Adventure
  3. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe*
  4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
  5. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
  6. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition*
  7. Just Dance 2020
  8. Pokémon Sword*
  9. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
  10. The Outer Worlds

Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S. so far:

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
  3. The Last of Us Part 2
  4. Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. NBA 2K20
  7. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  8. MLB: The Show 20
  9. Resident Evil 3
  10. Maddden NFL 20

That's all we've got for this particular month. For a more in-depth look, you can consult Mat Piscatella's thread right here. If you'd like details on last month's NPD breakdown, you can find that right here.

