Cheap headphones often get a bad rap. With plently of manufacturers — Sony, Bose, Beats, etc. — pushing $300 to $400 headphones that promise to deliver uncompromising sound quality, it makes you think that cheap headphones must sound like garbage. That's just not the case. While I'm not here to argue that a pair of $60 headphones from a smaller company is going to sound as nice as a $400 pair of headphones from Sony, I am here to argue that most people don't need to spend $400 to get a pair of headphones they would be happy with. Around our virtual office, I'm known as jokingly as "Low-Cost Luke" because I have an affinity for not spending money I don't have to, but still being able to get quality products with the features I want. Inexpensive headphones ≠ cheap headphones. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo A few things off the top To start, while I haven't bought a high-end pair of headphones, like the Sony WH-1000XM3 or the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700, I have tried those particular headphones and other high-end headphones in many styles over the years. Secondly, as I said in the beginning, I'm not here to argue that cheap headphones sound better or even the same as high-end models — especially since sound can be so subjective from person to person. Lastly, I'm not criticizing anyone who buys expensive headphones. Trust me, I love the way the Sony WH-1000XM3 sound, and I have been close a few times to buying a pair for myself. I'm merely here to suggest some budget-friendly options and give my opinion on what the compromises are between the high-end and low-cost offerings. Over-the-ear ANC headphones

This is the category of headphones that likely has the biggest difference in quality when comparing the high-end to low-cost options. The sound quality and the quality of the ANC are noticeably different between the two, but when you decide to save money and go with the cheap headphones in this style, you do get a few advantages. One day, on a whim, I decided to pick up a pair of TaoTronics headphones because I was looking for cheap headphones that had ANC to take on a trip with me. Years later, I'm still using TaoTronics headphones as my go-to ANC headphones, and they don't even cost $50! The ANC is nowhere close to as good as you will find on the Bose or Sony high-end models, but it's very passable for its price point. I have taken them on a plane, and while it certainly won't cut the engine noise completely, it will make the sounds around you very dull to the point where if you're listening to music, you likely won't notice. Do you know where I use these headphones the most, though? At work where the ANC is a benefit, but not necessarily the most crucial feature. You certainly won't see Taotronics TT-BH085 on any list of the best noise-canceling headphones, because the ANC is not the best. Still, it's certainly good enough for most people who don't regularly travel. The biggest advantage that a pair of headphones like the Taotronics TT-BH085 add is the incredible battery life. These can play music consistently for 40 hours with ANC mode active, meaning they outlast both the Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700, which is perfect when you're using them for work every day for 8-10 hours. Plus, I personally find them very comfy to wear for extended periods — even with glasses. Since they are made out of cheaper and lighter materials than their high-end counterparts, I have never experienced neck or head fatigued after wearing them for a whole day. Taotronics TT-BH085 Taotronics are the best low-budget, active noise-canceling headphones I have ever used. With a sound profile that will please most people and a long-lasting battery, the BH085's give you great value for its price tag. Plus, with USB-C charging and its handy playback controls on the cans, the price is right for these incredibly affordable headphones. $45 at Amazon Workout earbuds