What you need to know
- Kanye West says he turned down a $100M streaming deal with Apple Music.
- West said "no one can pay me to be disrespected" after he announced Donda 2 would not be streaming on Apple Music.
- He also confirmed he had an official beef with the company and slammed Apple for only seeing artists in one way.
Just hours after revealing his new album will not be available to stream on Apple Music or Spotify, Kanye West appears to have confirmed that he turned down a $100M streaming deal with Apple Music.
On Friday West said that Donda 2 would only be available through his $200 Stem Player, and wouldn't feature on any streaming platforms. Now, West has gone on to reveal he turned down a $100M streaming deal with Apple Music, stating that "no one can pay me to be disrespected":
West stated that after ten albums under ten contracts "I turned down a hundred million dollar Apple deal." He blasted Apple and others stating that tech companies had made music "practically free" and that artists couldn't earn money without doing tours or selling merch.
In a follow-up post West revealed a text he received stating "Please inform Ye that the apple is no longer doing the sponsorship deal." A third post stated blasted Apple because it only sees artists in one way, and went on to reveal that in the 24 hours since the Donda 2 Stem Player announcement that some 8,000 people had bought the player to the tune of $2.2M in sales.
In a final parting shot West reposted an Instagram photo listing Kanye West's beefs stating that the list was "twice as long" and that both Apple and Spotify should be added to the list.
