It's happened to all of us — we're out and about all day, but our iPhone's battery isn't lasting as long as we'd like it to. This is especially true if you've had your iPhone for longer, since the batteries just wear down over time. But since it's Prime Day, there are a lot of the best portable battery packs and chargers to be had for low prices! Here are some of the best ones that we've found and personally recommend.
Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD 18W | 37% off at Amazon
Get 10000mAh of power in this slim battery pack with 18W Power Delivery output. It also has a secondary USB-A port with PowerIQ technology for fast charging, and you can charge two devices simultaneously.
Anker Wireless Charger PowerWave Stand | 20% off at Amazon
Set your phone down either in portrait or landscape mode for viewing, and top it off at the same time.
Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand 15W | 44% off at Amazon
This Belkin Wireless Charging Stand lets you use your phone in portrait or landscape orientation, while topping it off with an impressive 15W output.
Anker Wireless Charger PowerWave Stand 2-pack | 28% off at Amazon
You can save even more with this 2-pack of the Anker PowerWave Stand. This pack includes two PowerWave Wireless Charging Stands, and they have a boosted 7.5W max output charging capacity.
AINOPE All Metal 42W Super Mini Fast USB Car Charger | 28% off at Amazon
This all-metal car charger has one standard USB-A 3.0 port and one USB-C Power Delivery port with 42W output for USB-C and 18W for USB-A. You can charge multiple devices simultaneously, and this charger is super small and compact.
Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 | 31% off at Amazon
This portable battery pack has 5000mAh of power and two USB-A ports and one microUSB port. It also has a foldable plug so you can plug it in directly to an outlet to charge or use as an adapter, no extra cable needed.
Anker 65W PowerPort III Pod | 30% off at Amazon
This tiny charger gives your iPhone, or any electronic device, 65W output. So you get optimal and fast charging speeds, bringing you up to speed in minutes.
As you can see, if you need iPhone power accessories, Prime Day is the best time to score some goodies. These are some of the best Prime Day iPhone deals we've seen so far, so make sure to stock up on what you need now! And of course, for more savings, don't miss out on the other Prime Day deals we've found.
