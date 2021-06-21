Whilst wiping down your phone with a cloth or wipe might make it look clean, the only way to get rid of the germs on your phone is with UV light, and now you can do it for less with PhoneSoap 3. Right now on Amazon, you can apply a 40% coupon at checkout to the PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer (which also charges your phone whilst you clean it). Costing just $75 normally, there are big savings to be had, so move fast!

Amazon Prime Day is here, and if you've picked up one of the best Prime Day iPhone deals , then you could do worse than spending that leftover cash on PhoneSoap's phenomenal PhoneSoap 3 UV-C lightbox for your iPhone and accessories like Apple's AirPods.

With 40% off at checkout, the PhoneSoap 3 has never been cheaper.

The PhoneSoap 3 works to keep your phone clean of germs, bacteria, and disease with UV light. All you do is plug it into an outlet and put your phone inside, 10 minutes later your phone is germ-free. It also comes with a microfiber cleaning pad so that you can wipe down your phone to give if that fresh-out-of-the-box look and feel.

The PhoneSoap 3 also includes two charging ports so that you can even clean your phone for longer and charge it at the same time. The PhoneSoap 3 is also not a phone-specific device, despite the name. That means you can use it to UV clean anything that will fit inside, including iPhone accessories like AirPods, and even Apple Watch bands.

