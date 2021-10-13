Mechanical keyboard outfit Keychron is out with a new offering in the form of the K14 — a new 70% mechanical keyboard that offers Bluetooth support, USB-C connectivity, and more.

The addition of USB-C connectivity means that anyone can use this keyboard just fine, but it's the Bluetooth 5.1 support that makes this a compelling option for those switching between Mac and iPad. The keyboard can be paired with three different devices, so why not throw an iPhone into the mix as well.

Those looking for LED backlights and hot-swappable key switches are also in luck, although both are optional extras. The standard option starts at $49 and can be ordered on Kickstarter right now.