What you need to know
- The Keychron K14 is a new 70% Bluetooth, hot-swappable mechanical keyboard for Mac, iPad, and iPhone.
- Options include a backlit version as well as a Gateron hot-swap switch option.
Mechanical keyboard outfit Keychron is out with a new offering in the form of the K14 — a new 70% mechanical keyboard that offers Bluetooth support, USB-C connectivity, and more.
The addition of USB-C connectivity means that anyone can use this keyboard just fine, but it's the Bluetooth 5.1 support that makes this a compelling option for those switching between Mac and iPad. The keyboard can be paired with three different devices, so why not throw an iPhone into the mix as well.
Those looking for LED backlights and hot-swappable key switches are also in luck, although both are optional extras. The standard option starts at $49 and can be ordered on Kickstarter right now.
The Keychron K14 is an innovative wireless mechanical keyboard packed with the benefits of a powerful tenkeyless keyboard into a compact 70% layout. Engineered with Gateron and Keychron Mechanical switches to deliver a consistent tactile response, you can also easily customize the per-key typing experience with the hot-swappable option.
Keychron makes some of the best Mac keyboards around without getting into silly money and there's little reason for this offering to be any different. We recently reviewed the Keychron Q1 as well, so check that out if you're looking for something a little more ... custom.
Keychron says that it expects to be able to ship K17 units in or around December 2021 and given the fact this is a real company I have little reason to doubt that.
