What you need to know
- Keychron is now taking orders for the Q7 keyboard.
- The new custom mechanical keyboard is offered as complete and barebones versions.
- Pricing starts at $149.
Keychron, a company that has made its name for building some of the best mechanical keyboards that won't break the bank, has made a new custom option available for order. The Q7 is a 70% keyboard that can be bought either fully assembled or as a barebones system with prices starting at $149 for the latter.
The fully assembled version of the Q7 comes with a choice of Gateron Pro Red, Blue, or Brown switches while color options include Carbon Black, Silver Grey, and Navy Blue — that last one is particularly fetching. Those buying a pre-build keyboard will get double-shot OSA PBT keycaps thrown in, too.
Keychron Q7 is a 70% layout and all-metal mechanical keyboard. With its all-metal CNC machined body, a full-size layout, double-gasket design, and QMK/VIA support, the Q7 meets all your practical needs. It gives you an endless possibility of customization experience.
Like all good custom keyboards, the Q7 can be set up using the QMK and VIA software, while both macOS and Windows compatibility is assured thanks to a switch on the back of the unit.
Other notable features include a CNC aluminum body, a 1000Hz polling rate, and of course hot-swappable switches. South-facing RGB lighting is also important for those who want to be sure that their keycaps won't get in the way.
Those looking to place an order can do so direct from Keychron now, although it isn't clear how long stocks will last. These keyboards tend to be pretty popular, especially in the best colors.
Keychron makes some of the best Mac keyboards around, especially at their price point, with the Q3 and Q2 particularly well received.
