The Q2 is a fully customizable mechanical keyboard with a compact layout that pushes your typing experience to the next level. With a 65% layout, full metal body, double-gasket design, the Q2 is designed for a personalized experience and premium typing comfort.

Keychron is offering the Q2 in both barebone and fully-assembled options with multiple color finishes and switches available to choose from. Prices start at $149 but can go as high as $179, especially if you want Keychron to build the thing for you.

Popular mechanical keyboard maker Keychron is out with its latest custom offering. Dubbed the Q2 and following the popular Q1 , this new keyboard is a 65% build compared to the 75% of its larger brother.

Keychron makes some of the best Mac keyboards around and this one is unlikely to be any different. The fully hot-swappable design will be popular among those who like to mix and match the sound and feel of their board, while QMK/VIA support ensures that people can mod their keys as much or as little as they need to.

Each keyboard is made from aluminum and finished to a high standard with more manufacturing stages than you might think required from such a product.

To create a more compact and smaller keyboard for your desk, we bring you the Q2. The entire piece is crafted with 6063 aluminum that is processed through CNC machined, polished, anodized, sandblasted, and undergoes 24 more manufacturing stages to make the work of art that is the Q2.

Available colors include Carbon Black, Space Gray, and Navy Blue while buyers can choose to have a keyboard with or without a control knob. Want to add one of these things to your collection? You can place your orders now.