Say hello to the new Keychron Q3, a mechanical TKL keyboard that gives you more room to breathe. More space to spread out into, if you will, than the Q1 and Q2 offerings. Like those keyboards, this new keyboard is still a premium product complete with QMK firmware support and more.

The Q3 is larger thanks to its tenkeyless (TKL) layout and there's an aluminum construction and gasket-mounted design that will be familiar to those who have checked out the Keychron Q1 or Q2.

As you might expect, the switches can be swapped out and you can choose from Gateron G Pro Blues, Reds, and Browns out of the gate. You'll get the option of buying a barebones version as well, should that be your preference.