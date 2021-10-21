Kim Kardashian seen wearing Apple's unreleased Beats Fit Pro

Kim Kardashian has been photographed wearing Apple's rumored unreleased Beats Fit Pro earbuds.

Kardashian was photographed "attending meetings & running errands" in LA this week, and you can clearly see some very pink new Beats in her ears.

We've been expecting a new pair of Beats Buds for a little while now. Apple announced Beats Studio Buds earlier this year, featuring full support for both iOS and Android, eight hours of battery life, and active noise cancelation with transparency mode.

A report this week from 9to5Mac indicates that the new Beats Fit Pro will feature Apple's H1 chip for speedy pairing, Active Noise Cancelation and around six hours of battery life. (7 if you turn off ANC). From Monday:

The Beats Fit Pro are expected to come in four colors: Black, Gray, Purple, and White. They will reportedly be announced on November 1 and be released a few days later.

Beats Fit Pro come following Apple's recent announcement of its brand new AirPods 3, which debuted earlier this week alongside the new MacBook Pro (2021).

The new AirPods feature an all-new design and improved audio. They look more like Apple's AirPods Pro than previous models but don't feature ANC. With Fit Pro, Apple looks set to continue a theme of offering noise-canceling buds to Android users and iOS users who want a bit more color and style, or just a break from Apple's very uniform and relatively plainer AirPods range. Only time will tell if they can topple any of the current best true wireless earbuds on the market.