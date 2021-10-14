Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ is coming to Apple Arcade soon

Ironhide Games is bringing its popular tower defense game Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD to Apple Arcade, making it the latest game to gain the '+' treatment.

That treatment is something that has become a regular thing for Apple Arcade subscribers. Games that are already in the App Store are being re-worked to remove in-app purchases and ads before being put into Apple Arcade as a free download — at least, free for Apple Arcade subscribers.

The latest game to go through the mixer is one that's always proven popular and, likely, it'll prove popular once more now it's included in the Apple Arcade subscription.

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+



Build mighty towers and prepare your defenses against waves of enemies roaming the exotic lands of this strategy game from @IronhideGames.



⏰ Set a reminder: https://t.co/7pvK5SJxhu pic.twitter.com/r33K5UzrJu — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) October 12, 2021

Gamers will be able to play on iPhone, iPad, and Mac but there will be no Apple TV support. Those who do get to play can look forward to more than 18 tower abilities as well as 8 specialized tower upgrades.

Kingdom Rush Frontiers is a whole new level of the furiously fast, enchantingly charming gameplay that made Kingdom Rush an award-winning Tower Defense hit. Defend exotic lands from dragons, man-eating plants, and ghastly denizens of the underworld -all with flashy towers, levels, heroes, and more goodies to help you crush your enemies to a pulp.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. Controller support might be missing in this instance, but it's included with a whole bunch of Apple Arcade and wider App Store games, often making for a top-notch gaming experience.