Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ is coming to Apple Arcade soon

What you need to know
- Ironhide Games is bringing Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ to Apple Arcade soon.
- Gamers will be able to play on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Ironhide Games is bringing its popular tower defense game Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD to Apple Arcade, making it the latest game to gain the '+' treatment.
That treatment is something that has become a regular thing for Apple Arcade subscribers. Games that are already in the App Store are being re-worked to remove in-app purchases and ads before being put into Apple Arcade as a free download — at least, free for Apple Arcade subscribers.
The latest game to go through the mixer is one that's always proven popular and, likely, it'll prove popular once more now it's included in the Apple Arcade subscription.
Gamers will be able to play on iPhone, iPad, and Mac but there will be no Apple TV support. Those who do get to play can look forward to more than 18 tower abilities as well as 8 specialized tower upgrades.
Kingdom Rush Frontiers is a whole new level of the furiously fast, enchantingly charming gameplay that made Kingdom Rush an award-winning Tower Defense hit.
Defend exotic lands from dragons, man-eating plants, and ghastly denizens of the underworld -all with flashy towers, levels, heroes, and more goodies to help you crush your enemies to a pulp.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. Controller support might be missing in this instance, but it's included with a whole bunch of Apple Arcade and wider App Store games, often making for a top-notch gaming experience.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
macOS Monterey beta 10 puts the favorites bar back where it belongs
Apple continues to tweak the look of macOS 12's Safari but at least it's now going in the right direction.
Betas never stop: watchOS 8.1 beta 4 seeded to developers
watchOS 8.1 beta 3 is now available to developers.
Review: Nintendo Switch OLED model's screen is breathtaking
The Nintendo Switch OLED model is one of the hottest consoles this year, offering a number of improvements over previous Switch versions and is an excellent family system. But is it worth the $350 asking price?
We're patiently waiting for these retro games to come to Nintendo Switch
Retro games offer a warm sense of nostalgia, but the Nintendo Switch lacks in that department. Here are the retro games we'd love to see make their way onto the Nintendo Switch.