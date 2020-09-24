Kirby Fighters 2 comes to Nintendo Switch

What you need to know
- There's a brand new Nintendo Switch title.
- Kirby Fighters 2 is out now.
- It's available digitally from Nintendo for $19.99.
Nintendo has officially unveiled Kirby Fighters 2 for Nintendo Switch, after accidentally leaking the game yesterday.
Kirby Fighters 2 brings back some of Kirby's most iconic copy abilities:
Choose from a cast of Kirby's most iconic copy abilities—including the brand-new Wrestler ability—and duke it out to be the last Kirby standing. Familiar friends and foes like Bandana Waddle Dee and King Dedede also make an appearance as playable characters in the Kirby Fighters 2 game, available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch™ system.
There are new modes including a single-handed mode, and story mode you can play with another player or a CPU buddy, items to power you up in battle, boosting your health, stats, and more, Fighter Points to help you rank up and unlock more abilities, characters, and stages, rewards like new copy abilities and battle stages including Fountain of dreams, Waddle dee Train Tracks, and more.
Wrestler is a new copy ability that uses Launcher Lariat to launch an enemy into the air, before using Flying Grab to catch them.
The game supports four-player multiplayer locally on both one system, and multiple systems, as well as online battles with up to four friends.
Let's fight!
Kirby Fighters 2
Kirby Fighters is back!
A new copy ability and the return of old favorites grace this multiplayer fighting bonanza.
