Kokoon Headphones surround your ears in sound, while active noise cancellation reduces outside sounds. The accompanying app features guided audio coaching developed by sleep experts, based on Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) techniques.

Sleep-inducing Kokoon Headphones: Features

Kokoon Headphones are fully-functional Bluetooth headphones with some special features to help you relax and sleep. They are lightweight and comfortable, and their "Flexmould™ Comfort" patented design means the headphones mold to the shape of your head. The soft fabric coverings can be removed for washing. Made of natural fibers, these vented headphones allow air to flow through so that your ears don't get hot while wearing them. I have a hard time wearing over-ear headphones at all, but I can wear these comfortably for a long time. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more Kokoon offers both passive and active noise cancellation, plus the Kokoon app works with the headphones to further block outside sounds with white noise. They aren't going to block out loud sounds, but they do mute quite a bit. Sensors inside the headphones monitor your sleep and adjust your audio accordingly. Let Kokoon help you unwind, relax, and sleep. The Kokoon Relax app offers sleep coaching, designed by sleep experts, based on CBT techniques. I completed the first five introductory sessions; the voice actor's soothing voice reminded me of Jony Ive. I enjoyed those sessions, which guided me through a variety of guided imagery and relaxation techniques. There are plenty more programs to check out within the app, plus a large selection of soothing sounds (nature sounds, white noise, and more) to enjoy. I did find the sessions and sounds within the app to be very relaxing, and they did help me fall asleep. However, I was not able to sleep with the headphones on, as intended. A back sleeper might have better luck, but as a side sleeper, I just couldn't do it. What I ended up doing was listening to a guided session before bed, and then removing the headphones and placing them on my nightstand right before falling asleep. This worked well for me, and in fact, the headphones shut off automatically when not in use. This meant that I didn't have to fumble around for the off button.

You can also use the Kokoon Headphones just as regular wireless Bluetooth headphones. I use them when I walk my dog, watch videos, and listen to music or podcasts. The sound is lovely. However, they don't work wirelessly for phone calls; if you want to speak with them on, you'll have to use the included 3.5mm audio cable. The Kokoon Headphones come with the above mentioned 3.5mm audio cable, a Micro-USB charging cable, an eye mask, and a carry case. These will be great for travel; everything fits into the case, which doesn't take up too much space in your bag. I might actually be able to sleep on a plane with these on. So relaxing Kokoon Headphones: What I like Between the app and the headphones themselves, I found the Kokoon experience to be very relaxing and conducive to sleep. I enjoyed the guided relaxation exercises I've done so far, and I look forward to working my way through them. While I couldn't sleep IN them, I did find that they helped me get to a good place where I could easily slide into a peaceful sleep. I like being able to use these just as headphones. When I'm walking my dog, and there is construction going on in my area, or when I'm watching a TV show, and my partner is on a work call, it's lovely to be able to mute everything outside and listen to my audio of choice.

Not quite comfortable enough for sleepwear Kokoon Headphones: What I don't like I'm pretty much the princess and the pea when it comes to sleep, and sleeping on my side with these headphones on is a no-go. Back sleepers might have better luck. It's a pain having to remove the headphones to talk on the phone. Technically I could use the 3.5mm audio cable for phone calls, but since there is no headphone jack on my iPhone, I probably won't. Block out the outside world Kokoon Headphones: Bottom line 4 out of 5 The Kokoon Headphones do a pretty great job of blocking out many unwanted sounds so you can focus on the audio of your choice. Use the Kokoon Relax app for a nice selection of guided relaxation sessions created by sleep experts using Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) concepts. The app also has a wide variety of relaxing soundtracks, such as nature sounds and various "colors" of white noise. If you can sleep with headphones on, great; Kokoon Headphones sense your sleep and adjust the audio accordingly, or turn off if you remove them. These headphones aren't just for sleeping and relaxation, though. You can use them as regular wireless Bluetooth headphones. Since they do have active noise canceling, you can focus on the audio of your choice. But if you want to take a phone call, you'll need to use the included audio cable.