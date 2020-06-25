Kristen Bell will no longer play Molly in the Apple TV+ show Central Park, stating that she believes her character, who is mixed-race, should be played by a Black or mixed-race actress.

A statement on Twitter was released with the following tweet:

This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Here's 1 of mine. Playing the Molly in Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege. Casting a mixed race character w/a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race & Black American experience. It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right. I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal and I will commit to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion.

This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Heres 1 of mine. Playing the Molly in Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege. Casting a mixed race character w/a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race & Black American experience. pic.twitter.com/8AL8m4K7Uk — Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) June 25, 2020

The statement says:

"Kristen Bell is an extraordinarily talented actress who joined the cast of Central Park from nearly the first day of the show's development - before there was even a character for her to play - and she has since delivered a funny, heartfelt, and beautiful performance. But after reflection, Kristen, along with the entire creative team, recognizes that the casting of the character of Molly is an opportunity to get representation right - to cast a Black or mixed race actress and give Molly a voice that resonates with all of the nuance and experiences of the Character as we've drawn her."

Bell will remain with the show in a "new role", but a new actress will be found for Molly. The statement says "we profoundly regret that we might have contributed to anyone's feeling of exclusion or erasure."

Central Park is a musical comedy about a family that lives in, you guessed it, Central Park. From the show's own description: