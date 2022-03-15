What you need to know
- A new report claims Apple's Car project team has been "dissolved" for some time.
- Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple needs to reorganize in the next six months to meet its 2025 production goal.
- It follows a January report stating nearly all of Apple's Car team had moved on from the company.
A new report claims that the Apple Car team has been "dissolved" for some time and that the company must reorganize it within three to six months to meet its production goal of 2025.
The information comes from famed insider Ming-Chi Kuo's burgeoning Twitter account which multiple sites, including iMore, understand to be legitimate.
Kuo wrote:
The Apple Car project team has been dissolved for some time. The reorganization within the next three to six months is necessary to achieve the goal of mass production by 2025.
While 'dissolved' might imply that the team has been discontinued or is no longer operating, Kuo goes on to say that reorganization is necessary if Apple wants to start making its Apple Car by 2025, suggesting at least some remnants remain.
The news reflects a January report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, stating that Apple had lost its head of software engineering program management from the team. Gurman went on to say that the entire team that was in place just one year ago was now "gone".
In December of 20202 Kuo reported through this usual outlet that Apple was aiming to release its Apple Car in 2025 at the earliest, but said that launch could come as late as 2028 or beyond.
iPhone prices in Russia surge again as sanctions continue to bite
Premium resellers offering Apple's latest iPhone have again sharply increased prices due to economic pressures in the country.
The rumored 11-inch mini-LED iPad Pro is no more, says analyst
Apple had been expected to bring mini-LED technology to the smaller iPad Pro, possibly as soon as this year. But a new report by analyst Ross Young suggests that isn't the case anymore. And it might never happen.
Fancy new chips are cool but only Apple's Pro iPhones need them
Talk of Apple only putting its hot new A16 chip into the iPhone 14 Pro models has a lot of people hot under the collar. But really, it's a change that makes more sense than you might think. And it's definitely one that Apple shouldn't be afraid of making, no matter how much the silicon junkies shout about it.
These accessories will go great with your Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.