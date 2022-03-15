A new report claims that the Apple Car team has been "dissolved" for some time and that the company must reorganize it within three to six months to meet its production goal of 2025.

The information comes from famed insider Ming-Chi Kuo's burgeoning Twitter account which multiple sites, including iMore, understand to be legitimate.

Kuo wrote:

The Apple Car project team has been dissolved for some time. The reorganization within the next three to six months is necessary to achieve the goal of mass production by 2025.

While 'dissolved' might imply that the team has been discontinued or is no longer operating, Kuo goes on to say that reorganization is necessary if Apple wants to start making its Apple Car by 2025, suggesting at least some remnants remain.

The news reflects a January report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, stating that Apple had lost its head of software engineering program management from the team. Gurman went on to say that the entire team that was in place just one year ago was now "gone".

In December of 20202 Kuo reported through this usual outlet that Apple was aiming to release its Apple Car in 2025 at the earliest, but said that launch could come as late as 2028 or beyond.