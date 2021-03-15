Apple will ship around one million AirPods Max units annually according to a new research note by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The news came via a note seen by iMore, with Kuo also claiming that AirPods 3 won't see production ramp up until the third quarter of this year.

Kuo, one of the more accurate and respected analysts, still doesn't have a 100% track record with these kinds of things. However, the one million unit number does still seem to be somewhat low. Kuo doesn't expand on his claim, however, so it's unclear whether the expectation is based on relatively low sales demand or the fact that Apple continues to struggle to get AirPods Max availability under control. Anyone ordering AirPods Max today will still likely have a multi-week wait before they can slip them on.