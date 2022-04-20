A new report from supply chain insider and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple could adopt a "real full-screen" iPhone by 2024.

Kuo stated Wednesday, "I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024." By "real full-screen", Kuo seems to be referring to an iPhone that would be absent either a notch or a hole-punch camera on the display. Instead, Kuo says that Apple would adopt an under-display front-facing camera and under-display Face ID, but noted that ISP and algorithm would be critical to the quality of the camera in low light conditions.

Kuo earlier this month made a similar prediction, stating in April that under-display Face ID, rather than Touch ID would debut in 2024 with the iPhone 16. That followed up an earlier report from DSCC's Ross Young stating the same.

This week Kuo stated that Apple would adopt a major FaceTime camera upgrade on the iPhone 14, expected to replace the iPhone 13 as Apple's best iPhone later this year.

Kuo claims Apple will add improved autofocus and a new f/1.9 aperture to its front-facing camera for improved selfies and FaceTime. Kuo and others have previously stated that Apple's notch will make way for a hole-punch camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, while the regular iPhone 14 and 14 Max (not mini) will retain the notch, which was tweaked with the iPhone 13 when it was released last year. According to Kuo's latest insight, an iPhone display without either is still a couple of years away.