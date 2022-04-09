What you need to know
- Apple briefly leaked plans for a new 35W charger this week.
- It is expected to be a Dual USB-C port power adapter.
- Ming-Chi Kuo says mass production of the charger is nearing and reiterated a 2022 launch window.
Ming-Chi Kuo says that a new 35W charger leaked by Apple this week is nearing mass production and should be launched in 2022.
Commenting on reports this week, Kuo stated that components of the charger "are nearing mass production", estimating that Apple could ship 2-3 million of the new device.
The leak comes by way of a support document that Apple briefly published and then unpublished on its website. The document stated:
Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.
The document all but confirms that Apple has its own dual-port USB-C charger in the works. The device will likely be marketed as a charging solution for its best iPhones and iPads. 35W should be ample power for charging both an iPad and an iPhone at the same time. Even though the charger is USB-C, that still allows for iPhone charging using a USB-C to Lightning cable, which now ships with the iPhone 13 as standard.
Apple currently only offers single-port chargers in a variety of wattages for its products, up to 140W for the MacBook Pro (2021).
