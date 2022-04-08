What you need to know
- Apple's first dual USB-C wall adapter could be in the works.
- The information came from a since-pulled support document.
- It could be a 35W accessory
Apple could release a new version of its popular USB-C wall adapter. A since-pulled support document on the Apple website shows the company is prepping a new 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter, according to 9to5Mac.
Noting it's unclear when such an accessory might be released if ever, 9to5Mac says the support document noted:
Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.
To date, Apple has yet to release a dual USB-C charger. If it would, a 35W adapter would be enough to charge multiple Apple products simultaneously, such as an iPhone and Apple Watch.
More information from the document:
Input: 100–240V /1.0A (USB PD) Output 1 or 2: 5VDC/3A or 9VDC/3A or 15VDC/2.33A or 20VDC/1.75A
Currently, Apple offers various single USB-C power adapters, including 20W, 30W, 67W, 96W, and 140W. There are various third-party USB charging solutions and wall chargers on the market. These work with the 2021 MacBook Pro and other Apple products.
Were Apple to reveal a dual USB-C wall adapter, it could happen during this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which begins on Monday, June 8.
