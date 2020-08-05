Lady Gaga is deepening her relationship with Apple.

The artist announced today that she will be hosting a radio show called GAGA RADIO on Apple Music everything Friday at 11:00 AM Pacific Time for the month of August.

"Introducing #GAGARADIO on @applemusic, every Friday this month. Tune in at 11am PT and listen to me and my #Chromatica collaborators talk about the inspirations, making the record & more!"

Introducing #GAGARADIO on @applemusic, every Friday this month ⚔️💓 Tune in at 11am PT and listen to me and my #Chromatica collaborators talk about the inspirations, making the record & more! https://t.co/TyoR7EFGZb pic.twitter.com/aOfXL1Y9UV — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 5, 2020

In a later tweet, Gaga said that "the shows are set to exclusive DJ mixes from @BloodPop, @burnsmusic, @Vitaclub, and @iamTchami!"

According to the shows description, GAGA RADIO will serve as a tribute to dance music and the artists behind the genre.

The inspiration for Lady Gaga's hyperactive 2020 album Chromatica came from one magical place: the dance floor. A joyride of glittery synths and let-your-hair-down hooks, it captures the singular, soul-cleansing euphoria found from sweating under a disco ball. Every Friday on GAGA RADIO, she honors dance music by speaking with the DJs, divas, and producers who inspired her and helped bring Chromatica to life. Each episode will also include an exclusive DJ mix from one of Gaga's guests. It's a celebration of dance music when we need it most.

You can listen to the first episode of GAGA RADIO on Apple Music this Friday at 11:00 AM PT.