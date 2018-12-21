With the holiday clock ticking down, there's only a bit of time left to grab an awesome HomeKit-enabled device for that special someone. Whether it's as simple as the Wemo Mini or an upgraded ecobee3 lite thermostat — we've got you covered. Check out these awesome gifts for smart home beginners and don't be left in the dark this holiday season!
Plug Smarter
Wemo Mini Smart Plug
The Wemo Mini works easily over WiFi without a hub and seamlessly integrates with HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant. The small size lets you stack two in one outlet, easily letting you use the switch to automate your lights or appliances with your own personal settings and routines.
Upgrade Pick
Wemo WiFi Dimmer Switch
If you want to step up your smart light game, there's no better way than with the Wemo WiFi Dimmer Switch. This one replaces your old (dumb) light switch and lets you control your lighting from the wall, Wemo app or even with voice controls. Compatible with HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant.
More Control
Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch
If you want to have total control over your lights from your wall switch, the Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch is where it's at. Turn lights on or off, view brightness level, dim up or down — all right from the wall. You can also take command with HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant integration for even more options.
Get Started
Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit
For anyone looking to get started with smart lighting, there's no better way than with the Hue A19 starter kit. With everything you need to get up and running, you can easily replace all of your outdated bulbs with smarter LED ones. Control them with the Hue app or any variety of smart home assistant.
Be Cool
ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat
A smart thermostat is one of the easiest ways to upgrade your smart home and still save money. The ecobee3 lite can easily be installed and will instantly cut down your heating and cooling costs. It integrates with ecobee room sensors for even greater control, plus it works with HomeKit and plenty of other smart home services.
Locked Down
Yale Assure Lock SL
First impressions are everything, so greeting guests with a smart lock like the Yale Assure let's everyone know your smart home means business. You can access the lock from anywhere, create daily schedules that fit your routine and even lock or unlock with your voice thanks to the stellar HomeKit integration.
If you have any smart home beginners on your list — or even seasoned HomeKit vets — these are the very best gifts you'll find this holiday season. From simple switches to the smartest of locks, these smart home devices are the best way to put a smile on the face of that special someone who is just getting started in the world of connected tech.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.