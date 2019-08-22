What you need to know
- Apple's latest Music Lab session will let you remix Taylor Swift.
- The sessions will begin on August 23.
- Devices will provided to attendees.
Starting August 23, Taylor Swift fans can sign up to remix a song from her new album at an in-store Music Lab session. Apple will provide devices during the sessions, so anyone can attend.
Apple describes what fans can expect from the upcoming session:
Exclusively in Apple Stores, get hands-on with tracks direct from your favorite Apple Music artists. In this session, you'll deconstruct Taylor Swift's song You Need to Calm Down, find out what inspired her and create your own version of the song using GarageBand on iPhone.
The latest session comes on the heels of a Music Lab that challenged Billie Eilish fans to remix the song "you should see me in a crown."
The session to remix Taylor Swift coincides with the release of the singer's new album, Lover, which you can pre-add to your Apple Music account now. You can sign up for the session by visiting the Today at Apple page.
