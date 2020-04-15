The latest episode of 'Oprah Talks COVID-19' is now available, in which she investigates the impact of the coronavirus on Black America.

A quick trailer posted on YouTube was accompanied by this description:

Join Oprah for an urgent and necessary conversation about COVID-19's devastating impact on Black America. In the special, Oprah speaks with Van Jones, CNN host & CEO of Reform Alliance; Nikole Hannah-Jones, New York Times staff writer and founder of 1619 Project; Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot; and Dr. Aletha Maybank, Chief Health Equity Officer at the American Medical Association, with additional guests joining in from their respective remote locations around the country to share what Americans need to know about how COVID-19 is impacting certain regions, how we can support those most in need and hear personal experiences from those on the frontline fighting this pandemic. Then, Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson gives a heartwarming and inspiring musical performance.

The episode aired on Oprah Winfrey Network last night at 11 pm ET/PT and is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

The episode is the latest in Oprah's series on the coronavirus pandemic, which began in March.

In "Oprah Talks COVID-19," Oprah Winfrey explores how can we mindfully move through a crisis while holding on to ourselves and our humanity. Oprah has remote conversations with experts and people facing challenges to provide insight, meaning, and tangible advice for the human spirit. The series offers timely conversations around the global health crisis, available to watch for free on Apple TV+, with or without a subscription.

The series is unique on Apple TV+ not only for its content but also because as noted, it is available to watch for free on Apple TV+ with or without a subscription to the service. You can view the episode here.