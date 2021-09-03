Layton's Mystery Journey+ is now available in Apple Arcade.

Mystery fans can now get their hands on Layton's Mystery Journey+ after the game became available on Apple Arcade today. Those who want to get their investigations underway can download the game from the App Store now.

Available for both iPhone and iPad, Layton's Mystery Journey+ celebrates ten years of the much-loved Layton series.

Join Katrielle Layton in the heart of London, as she becomes embroiled in a casual, comical, quizzical quest, which has its roots in our new hero's search for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton. You'll be whisked around London's famous landmarks, from the Houses of Parliament to Tower Bridge, following Kat on her trusty bicycle, solving case after unlikely case, until she unwittingly uncovers the Millionaires' Conspiracy. Help Kat and company discover clues, unravel mysteries, deduce the truth, and solve original puzzles! Redecorate the agency and redress Kat in various outfits to suit the case at hand (or your mood). With twelve intriguing cases, seven multi-millionaires, and one whopper of a conspiracy, will Kat ever be able to find the missing professor?

If that sounds like something that could be up your street, be sure to download Layton's Mystery Journey+ from the App Store now — it's free to all Apple Arcade subscribers. Don't yet have Apple Arcade? Sign up for just $4.99 per month or as part of the Apple One subscription bundle.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. Game controller support isn't included in this release, although you will surely make use of that controller with some of the many great Apple Arcade games available in the App Store.