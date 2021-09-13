Leaked photos might show new iPhone 13 case colors and they're gorgeous

What you need to know
- New images of claimed iPhone 13 cases have appeared online.
- The new cases look like they will be brighter than last year's models.
- Eight case colors have been shown off.
With the big iPhone 13 event just a day away we're beginning to see more information find its way out of various sources. Now, that information has turned to photos and they don't show the iPhone itself, they offer the next best thing — the cases Apple will sell alongside it.
Shared to Twitter by @MajinBuOfficial, the images come in the form of a screenshot and a photo. Both show the same color options including a rather fetching Papaya-like affair. All show that massive camera cutout that we've come to expect from this year's lineup, too.
According to these images we can expect green, black, blue, light blue, orange, pink, red, and white silicone cases to be released alongside the new iPhones, although it's safe to say we'll also see leather cases join them in the lineup at launch, too.
Apple's iPhone 13 event is also set to bring Apple Watch Series 7 with it while AirPods are also penciled in for an announcement at the same event.
A third image appears to show the leather colors we can look forward to.
Apple's leather cases tend to be some of the best iPhone cases around and it appears we will get black, purple, light purple, green, and orange colors to choose from at launch.
All that's left to do now is wait for Apple to announce the phones that these new cases will cover up — assuming these leaks are legitimate, of course. Time, as always, will tell.
