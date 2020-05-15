We reported yesterday that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo doesn't expect Apple's AR glasses to come to market until 2022, but now there's a dissenting voice. It comes from the mouth of leaker Jon Prosser who, so far, has proven pretty reliable. He says Apple Glasses – as we're calling them for now – are on course for arrival as soon as March 2021.

Oh, and he reckons he's seen them as well!

I can’t believe I’m going against Kuo on this one... but I believe he’s wrong.



Apple Glasses are aimed for March-June 2021.



Also.

I’ve seen them.

They’re sleek as hell. 👀



Will be showing you soon 🤫 https://t.co/0GaOYDA5N8 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 15, 2020

It's difficult to know what to think following this tweet, but Prosser does say that he will be showing us something relating to Apple Glasses "soon". It's unlikely he's going to stand on-camera with a prototype in his hand – but at this point anything's possible!

Prosser previously outed the release of iPhone SE and the 13-inch MacBook Pro so we're inclined to think he might be onto something here. Still, Apple's plans can and do change and we doubt Prosser is the first person they tell when they do.