Focals North Glasses Lory Side Fake PhotoshopSource: Rene Ritchie / iMore

What you need to know

  • Jon Prosser believes Apple Glasses are on course for a launch next year.
  • He also says that he's seen them with more information coming "soon".
  • This after analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said yesterday that 2022 was the window we should look to.

We reported yesterday that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo doesn't expect Apple's AR glasses to come to market until 2022, but now there's a dissenting voice. It comes from the mouth of leaker Jon Prosser who, so far, has proven pretty reliable. He says Apple Glasses – as we're calling them for now – are on course for arrival as soon as March 2021.

Oh, and he reckons he's seen them as well!

It's difficult to know what to think following this tweet, but Prosser does say that he will be showing us something relating to Apple Glasses "soon". It's unlikely he's going to stand on-camera with a prototype in his hand – but at this point anything's possible!

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Prosser previously outed the release of iPhone SE and the 13-inch MacBook Pro so we're inclined to think he might be onto something here. Still, Apple's plans can and do change and we doubt Prosser is the first person they tell when they do.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.