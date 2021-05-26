iPad Air deals at Amazon: Starting at $550!

Lebron James is already wearing the unreleased Beats Studio Buds

Lebron is rocking them Beats.
Beats Studio Buds Lebron JamesSource: Lebron James

What you need to know

  • The upcoming Beats Studio Buds have been spotted in the wild.
  • NBA star Lebron James is already wearing the unreleased wireless earbuds.

Lebron James doesn't have to wait for preorder day.

In a series of photos posted to the NBA star's Instagram account, James appears to be wearing the unreleased (and still unannounced) Beats Studio Buds. As seen in the photos below, the basketball player appears to be wearing the new Studio Buds in White. The earbuds are expected to come in Black and Red.

The design of the Beats Studio Buds first leaked last week.

These live images show the design of these new true-wireless earbuds from Apple's Beats brand. It's pretty much identical to the FCC listing that we've seen, as well as what we have in iOS 14.6. These buds have an in-ear design that is similar to some competing products like Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

Taking a closer look at these new images with the leaked design, we can tell that they're circular in shape with an in-ear design and have two cutouts on each bud. The purpose of these cutouts is probably to house various sensors. The charging case appears similar to AirPods Pro, but features the Beats logo on the front, rather than having a blank slate. An LED charging indicator can also be found on the front of the case, making it easy to tell the current charging status.

Apple Beats Studio Buds LeakSource: MySmartPrice

The Beats Studio Buds appear to be completely wireless like the AirPods and are also expected to feature the H1 chip for easy pairing with Apple devices.

Beats Studio BudsSource: 9to5Mac

It is still unknown when exactly the Beats Studio Buds will be officially announced or released. If you want to get your hands on some true wireless headphones now, check out our list of the Best True Wireless Earbuds 2021.

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.