Nintendo announced that a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is in the works during their press conference at E3 2019. This was a huge surprise for fans, and something that no one really saw coming. Here's everything that we know so far. So this is a direct sequel?

Yes, this will be a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild. The game apparently takes place two years after the events in Breath of the Wild, which was a Nintendo Switch launch title back in March 2017.

During the trailer, we see Link and Zelda exploring some ruins in Hyrule. The ruins that they're in feature some dark dungeons. They soon find an underground lair, where an ancient evil grows. This dark force seems adorned with Gerudo visual cues. Once the evil seems to awaken, we get a view of Hyrule Castle quaking and rising from the ground in the distance. Will the game be open world again or will it be linear?

We're not sure about this yet. Breath of the Wild was all about the vast open world and exploration, and you could explore Hyrule freely, without any real linear order. While this game will be a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, they did not reveal any details about whether or not it will continue that open world exploration, or if it will be more of a traditional Zelda game formula, with temples and dungeons that require specific items to progress through. Will you play as Link or Zelda?

No information was revealed regarding who you play as in this sequel, but you do see both Link and Zelda in the trailer. By default, we can only assume that Link is the playable character as he always has been, but maybe there will be some moments that we can play as Zelda, which would be a nice change of pace. But again, no information was released regarding who you play as. When will this sequel come out?