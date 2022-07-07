What you need to know
- Nintendo and LEGO have partnered to produce Mario-themed kits since 2020.
- Today, the LEGO group announced The Mighty Bowser building kit.
- It uses 2,807 pieces and features buttons that control its head and shoot fireballs from his mouth.
- It will release on October 1, 2022.
LEGO Mario building kits have been popular ever since they first showed up on store shelves in 2020. We've gotten a LEGO Mario and LEGO Luigi model who have computers inside along with displays. This allows them to make symbols appear on their chest and also allows them to make different expressions via their digital eyes. But now, we're finally getting The Mighty Bowser building kit to join our heroes.
Unlike the other three figures, The Mighty Bowser does not have a display anywhere on his body. However, he does offer buttons on his backside that users can press to make him shift his head or even shoot fireballs from his mouth. His arms, legs, and tail can also be moved around.
While showing off The Mighty Bowser in an official video, Senior Designer Carl Merriam explained that they "took some inspiration from a few different forms of puppetry" to the design making it so that, "when you pick [Bowser] up it actually looks like he's jumping." This video also showed how the original LEGO Mario model will respond when stomping all over Bowser's shell. The Luigi and Princess Peach models will also respond to interacting with the Koopa King. Speaking of The Mighty Bowser, Merriam had this to say:
"Adding LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser really is a blast from the past for many adult fans of LEGO. He might be the big boss, but he still brings back a warm feeling of nostalgia to adult Super Mario fans worldwide. Just as defeating Bowser was always the ultimate challenge in the Super Mario games, here we're challenging fans to build the King of the Koopas from nearly 3,000 pieces. We know they're up to the task and will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on this great new addition to the Super Mario line."
The Mighty Bowser uses 2,807 bricks, some of which were designed specifically for this building kit. It will find its way on store shelves on October 1, 2022 and will sell for $269.99.
