Warner Bros. Games, The LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm Games are bringing LEGO Star Wars Battles to Apple Arcade on Friday, September 24, Apple has confirmed.

The new game will see players enjoy real-time PvP multiplayer battles, as Star Wars fans build their armies of LEGO characters and vehicles. They'll play on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, too.

September 24 is a big day for Apple. Not only is the iPhone 13 lineup going on sale, but Isaac Asimov's Foundation also has its Apple TV+ premiere on the same day, too.

Lead your favorite LEGO® Star Wars™ characters into real-time, multiplayer PvP battles in arenas inspired by iconic locations from throughout the galaxy! What happens when an Ewok takes on a Tusken Raider? Can a flock of porgs tackle a stormtrooper in a standoff? Could Chewbacca go toe-to-toe with Boba Fett? Who would win in a showdown between Yoda and Darth Vader? Collect and upgrade LEGO Star Wars characters, troops, and vehicles and craft formidable light and dark side armies. Build LEGO towers on the battlefield and develop a strategy to attack, defend, and capture territory as you push towards the enemy base to claim victory! Download this exciting LEGO game that brings together every era of Star Wars™ storytelling in a tower defense style.

This being an Apple Arcade title means that it will not suffer from issues like ads and in-app purchases, hopefully ensuring a more enjoyable experience all around. You can learn more about the upcoming game over on the official website, too.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. You'd be surprised the difference a good gaming controller can make to gaming on Apple hardware.