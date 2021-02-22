Leslie Jordan is getting his own radio show on Apple Music.

As reported by People, Leslie Jordan, best known for his role on Will and Grace, is launching a new radio show on Apple Music. "Hunker Down Radio with Leslie Jordan" will premiere on Apple Music Country on February 28, 2021, at 2:00 PM ET.

The 65-year-old Will & Grace actor will soon host his own show, Hunker Down Radio with Leslie Jordan, on Apple Music Country. The hour-long show — available for free or on-demand on Apple Music — launches Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. ET and will air weekly.

Jordan will be joined by Travis Howard and the two will offer commentary while also playing a range of different country, gospel, and blues music.

In addition to opening up about his life on the show, the Chattanooga, Tennessee, native — along with his co-host, Nashville songwriter Travis Howard — will no doubt give listeners some of his signature sassy one-liners, as well as deliver playlists filled with country, gospel and blues tracks.

In the debut episode, Jordan basically said that a radio show was one of the only things he hasn't done.

"I've done Broadway. I was in The Help. I've done feature films. I've done so much television. I've done every god-awful sitcom known to man, forever, for 30 or 40 years. I've never done a radio show," he says in Hunker Down Radio's debut episode.

The actor recently went viral on Instagram with his "confessional Instagram videos," something he was surprised to find as he has only seen fame in his whole career as a character as opposed to being himself.

The LGBTQ icon found a massive new audience in 2020, after his confessional Instagram videos went viral in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. "People knew me from my characters, but I'm amazed that, people discovered me as me," Jordan recently told PEOPLE. "They loved me. And they came back."

As explained in the show's description, each episode will be one hour long and feature "a glimpse into Leslie's life."

In 2020, actor and comedian Leslie Jordan added a new and unexpected title to his resume: social media star. His warm, engaging, and funny presence online earned him a rabid following and quickly established him as a voice of levity during these uncertain times. On Hunker Down Radio, Leslie, along with hit country songwriter Travis Howard, looks to bring his quick-witted Southern humor to the Apple Music Country airwaves. Each one-hour episode gives a glimpse into Leslie's life while serving up a hearty dose of country, gospel, and blues, guaranteed to lift your spirits and make you feel like you're part of the family.

You can check out "Hunker Down Radio With Leslie Jordan" on Apple Music.